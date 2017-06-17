Handcuffed suspect slips cuffs, steals and crashes police cruiser

INDIANAPOLIS – A man is under arrest after police say he led them on a chase while driving one of their cruisers.

Just before 2 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were looking for Dexter Moss, 28, wanted on a robbery warrant. Officers were in the 700 block of North Denny Street when they located Moss, taking him into custody. They cuffed him and put him in the back of a police car — that’s when he slipped off the cuffs, climbing into the front seat and locking the cruiser’s doors.

According to police, Moss then fled in the police cruiser, eventually crashing into a vehicle at East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, then reversing into one of the police cars pursuing him. That’s when officers were able to take Moss into custody once more.

Police say no one was injured during the incident, but three IMPD vehicles in total were damaged, as another hit a parked truck during the chase.

Moss was arrested on an active warrant for robbery, criminal recklessness with a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. He faces additional preliminary charges that include escape, auto theft and fleeing law enforcement.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or TIPS.