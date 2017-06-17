Indy HS students battling homelessness celebrate graduation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of high school students are celebrating graduation — against the odds.

Saturday morning’s graduation ceremony honored the students, who prepared for their studies, all while battling homelessness.

The students received help through Outreach Indiana, a homeless youth ministry in Indianapolis. The group pairs outreach workers with students.

They help students with everyday needs, including clothes, finding a place to stay and even planning for the future.

As 24-Hour News 8 reported Friday, Torrez Esco was one of 37 students to graduate. Saturday morning he had some special words for those who pushed him along the way”

I wanted to thank the Outreach staff and the sponsors for all you have done for me. Thanks for being by my side when I didn’t have anybody to give me any advice, help push me forward.”

In the fall, Esco plans on attending IUPUI, where he will major in architectural design.

Each student graduating walked away with a laptop and a package of letters and cards from people in the city.