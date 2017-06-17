Marion County Fair crowns new queen, princess

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Marion County Fair crowned its new queen, princess, and court Friday evening. 16 young ladies competed for the titles.

WISH-TV Daybreak Reporter Nina Criscuolo served as emcee for the event.

The 2017 Miss Marion County Fair Queen is Kaitlyn Kendall. Kaitlyn is also a former WISH-TV intern. Her court is Kaylea Albertson and Caroline Kocot.

The 2017 Miss Marion County Fair Princess is Kelsey Kendall. Her court is Daphne Crum and People’s Choice winner Aubrey Fain.

This is the first time a pair of sisters have won the queen and princess titles in the history of the Marion County Fair.