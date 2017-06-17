Multiple vehicle crash sends seven to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several people are in the hospital after a multiple vehicle crash Friday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on 73rd and Spring Mill Road near Meridian Hills.

IMPD was called to the scene of a crash with injuries. When they got there they found seven total vehicles involved.

Seven people had to be taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if alcohol was a factor.

Police said some injuries were serious but did not appear to be life-threatening, some children were also involved in the crash.