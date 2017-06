INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi truck carrying a shipment of grapes overturned on I-70 Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near the north split.

Police on the scene say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes were closed as they cleaned up the grapes and moved the semi to the side of the road.

There were no other injuries from the crash.