Spilled milk closes I-465 inside lanes near Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are cleaning up after a large milk spill.
It happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on Interstate 465 near Michigan Road.
According to tweets from Wayne Township Fire and Indiana State Police Public Information Officer John Perrine, the spill involved about 48,000 gallons of milk.
There are no reported injuries, but authorities recommend drivers avoid the area, as the inside lanes are closed in both directions to deal with the overturned truck.
They’ve jokingly called in back-up, in the form of nearby cats or “someone with a truckload of Oreos.”