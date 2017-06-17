Spilled milk closes I-465 inside lanes near Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are cleaning up after a large milk spill.

It happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on Interstate 465 near Michigan Road.

According to tweets from Wayne Township Fire and Indiana State Police Public Information Officer John Perrine, the spill involved about 48,000 gallons of milk.

WTFD Hazmat disregarded by Pike Twp 🚒. Product is 4000 gallons of milk 🐄🐄. Thousands of cats 🐈 🐈🐈🐈🐈🐈 seen rushing to the scene! pic.twitter.com/Tyok3SebGD — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 17, 2017

There are no reported injuries, but authorities recommend drivers avoid the area, as the inside lanes are closed in both directions to deal with the overturned truck.

🚫🤕 but please avoid the area, inside lanes both directions are closed for a lengthy clean up…#GonnaNeedMorePaperTowels https://t.co/GKVJbO22J5 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) June 17, 2017

They’ve jokingly called in back-up, in the form of nearby cats or “someone with a truckload of Oreos.”

🚨 Someone with a truck load of @Oreos please meet me on I-465 near Michigan Rd, 48,000 gallons of milk has spilled on the interstate… pic.twitter.com/izuQfGIXK3 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) June 17, 2017