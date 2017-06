RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two Indiana State Police troopers received minor injuries after their cars collided when responding to the same call.

It happened on US 40 when one trooper collided into the back of the other after one tried to make a U-turn back onto an intersection.

Two troopers were transported to an area hospital for back pain, but were later released. Another trooper refused treatment on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.