2 injured following shooting outside adult club on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting outside an Indianapolis club sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at Club Venus.

Police responding to the incident said that there was an altercation at the club. After a group was removed from the club, shots were later heard fired outside.

Two people later showed up at IU Health Methodist Hospital with gunshot wounds.

They are currently listed as being in good condition.

Police said they have no suspects and that witnesses aren’t cooperating.

The investigation remains ongoing.