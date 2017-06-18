Apartment fire sends man to hospital with significant burns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in the hospital with significant burns following an apartment fire.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Park Forest Court around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for a fire with entrapment.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the apartment.

Crews did not find initially find a patient inside but later located a 56-year-old man who got out of the apartment on his own.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but an arson team is investigating.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with significant burns to his face and upper extremities but is described by authorities as awake and talking.

Damages are estimated to be around $42,000.