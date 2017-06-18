Morales, Martin help Blue Jays beat White Sox to snap skid

TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales and Russell Martin both homered to help the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Sunday.

The victory snapped Chicago’s three-game winning streak and stopped the White Sox from tying a club record with a seventh consecutive win in Toronto. The White Sox have won nine of the last 11 games against the Blue Jays and beaten them the last four series.

Morales’ two-run shot in the seventh inning, his 15th homer of the season, reached the fourth level of Rogers Centre, a drive estimated at 460 feet. He also doubled in the first inning.

Martin tied the game in the sixth with his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to the center-field fence that bounced off the glove of outfielder Willy Garcia and over. Ryan Goins tripled home Steve Pearce off Anthony Swarzak (3-2) for the tiebreaking run two batters later.

J.A. Happ (2-4) picked up his first home win of the season, giving up three runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out nine.

In his second game back following injury, Pearce singled three times, scored two runs and drove in a run in seventh.

In his first start since April 16, James Shields lasted 5 2/3 innings for Chicago, giving up seven hits and three runs, including the two-run shot from Martin that ended his afternoon.

Yolmer Sanchez got Chicago on the board in the fifth, driving in Garcia from third.

Melky Cabrera’s sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third, and Jose Abreu lined a drive past the outstretched dive of Troy Tulowitzki up the middle to score two more.

Toronto got one back in the bottom half when Kevin Pillar singled to left field to drive in Pearce from second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Prior to Sunday’s game, Chicago placed RHP Miguel Gonzelez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 15, with inflammation in his right shoulder. Gonzalez was 4-8 with a 5.49 ERA over 13 starts. The White Sox also reinstated Shields from the DL after three rehab starts with Triple-A Charlotte. … LHP Carlos Rodon, out all season with left biceps bursitis, successfully came through his third rehab starts at Charlotte on Saturday. Manager Rick Renteria wants him to have one more start in the minors before making any moves.

Blue Jays: Toronto announced the trade of RHP Jarrett Grube from Triple-A Buffalo to the Columbus Clippers for cash considerations. The 35-year-old was 2-3 with a 6.95 ERA in 11 starts this season, all in Triple-A.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After a day off, Chicago will open a three-game series in Minnesota on Tuesday with a matchup between LHP Derek Holland (5-6, 3.79) and Twins RHP Ervin Santana (8-4, 2.56).

Blue Jays: Toronto visits Texas for a four-game series beginning Monday, when RHP Marco Estrada (4-5, 4.54) goes up against Rangers RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (2-0, 3.28).