Paul George to leave Pacers following 2017 season, source says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — Paul George has reportedly expressed his intentions to leave the Indiana Pacers in the summer of 2018 to become a free agent with his eye on the Los Angeles Lakers, this according to sources reported by Adrian Wojnarowski at Yahoo! Sports:

Sources: All-Star Paul George tells Pacers he plans to leave franchise in 2018 free agency, prefers Lakers. https://t.co/anP4bvbwir — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

This past Friday at a charity softball game in Indianapolis, George told The Associated Press: “I am a Pacer. I am under contract and I intend to play.”

Prior to the softball game, 24-Hour News 8 asked Paul George about his future here in Indianapolis and his pursuit of a championship: “What I’ve always been preaching and more so that you see now is having guys that I can win with and wanting to win. It came from the heart and is very sincere of wanting to bring that to Indiana, so that’s where my heart is going to always be at,” said George.

