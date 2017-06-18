Teen airlifted following Attica ATV crash

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI/WISH) — A teenager has been airlifted following an ATV crash in Attica.

Indiana Conservation Officers said it happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Covered Bridge Road.

DNR said three teen girls were riding an ATV on private property.

Investigators said as the girls turned around a tree in the yard, the driver confused the gas pedal for the brake pedal, causing the ATV to accelerate and flip onto its side.

One passenger was thrown off and trapped under the roll cage. Family members had to lift the ATV off the girl.

She was taken by ambulance to Attica High School and airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis

Officers said none of the girls were wearing seat belts or helmets at the time of the crash.

The Department of Natural Resources urges anyone riding or operating an ATV to wear a helmet.

Starting July 1, ATV riders under the age of 18 will be required to wear helmets, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Holcomb earlier this month.

It’s referred to as the Play for Kate Bill, named after Kate Bruggenschmidt, and 11-year-old girl who died in 2015 in an ATV accident.