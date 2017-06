INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a big night for WISH-TV.

Saturday evening, the Regional Emmy Awards were handed out in Ohio.

24-Hour News 8 took home the following four awards:

Best Video Journalist within 24 hours. — Jeff Wagner

Best Public/Current/Community Affairs Story — “Heroin at Home” — tied

Best Sports Daily or Weekly Program –The Zone

Best Talent – News Anchor — Lauren Lowery