2 Indiana juveniles held for part in Chicago playground shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Indiana teenagers are being kept in custody after being accused of taking part in a gang-related shooting in Chicago that wounded two girls attending an end-of-year school picnic.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Czerniejewski on Monday told Juvenile Justice Division judge the boys, 16 and 17, represented substantial flight risk. She added electronic monitoring would not be able to keep track of them in Indiana.

On Sunday the boys’ alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Raekwon Hudson of Chicago, was ordered held without bond. During the hearing, Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas lashed out at Hudson, complaining children can’t enjoy a picnic without fear of being shot by armed gang members.

Hudson and the two juveniles are charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the Friday shooting.

Authorities haven’t named the alleged triggerman.