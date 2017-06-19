Congresswoman Susan Brooks stops by WISH-TV’s studios to discuss re-naming of Veterans House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congresswoman Susan Brooks stopped by WISH-TV’s studios to discuss a variety of topics.

Brooks lobbied for change to the re-naming of the Vetrans House of the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Administration Medical Center to honor former Indiana governor Dr. Otis Bowen.

The change was set in motion of September of 2016.

Brooks also discussed last week’s shooting at a congressional softball practice and the investigation into President Donald Trump.

Watch the video for more from the interview.