Indy Zoo Skyline stuck; crews attempting rescue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department are assisting after two cars on the Indianapolis Zoo Skyline ride have become stuck.

Monday afternoon around 4:15, crews were called to the Indianapolis Zoo on a rope rescue.

Conservation Communications Specialist Judy Palermo confirmed IFD crews were assisting zoo personnel and that personnel brought a lift to the scene.

Public Information Officer Gustavo Chavez with IFD says rescues from the Skyline ride happen every couple years because the ride includes many sensors that cause the ride to shut down from time to time. This time it got stuck over the orangutan exhibit.

Chavez also says IFD has worked with zoo personnel to ensure they have standard procedures ready if and when ride passengers become stuck.

Palermo confirmed two adults and one child are in one stopped car, while the other holds one adult and one child and that everyone is safe.

As of 5:05 p.m., IFD crews were in the process of getting passengers out of the first car. Chavez says the second car is fine but is stuck behind the stopped car.