Deputies injured by inmate at county jail facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday in an altercation with an inmate, court documents released Monday show.

Then the inmate hit another deputy Friday at another facility, the documents say.

Wytwaine Jackson, 22, faces an initial hearing Tuesday on two felony counts.

Another deputy says she found Jackson striking Cpl. Brent Smith with a closed fist Thursday inside the Arrestee Processing Center, 752 E. Market St. Two other inmates sharing a cell with Jackson told investigators that Smith had opened their cell door to put another inmate inside when Jackson began repeatedly hitting Smith. Video shows the hits knocked Smith to the ground, when Jackson hit Smith more and kicked him, court documents say.

Smith was went to IU Health Methodist Hospital with a fractured nose and tooth, concussions, bruises and a cut to his face.

On Friday, video caught Jackson hitting a part-time deputy Chevis Gray at Duvall Residence Center, 1848 Ludlow Ave., court documents said. Gray received a knot on his head and a scratch on his arm, and was treated at a MedCheck facility.

Jackson faces a felony count of aggravated battery from the Thursday incident and another felony count of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer from the Friday event. An initial hearing for Jackson is scheduled for Tuesday. The counts carry a potential prison sentence of 3.5 to 18.5 years.

Jackson in April was sentenced to a year of community correction as part of a plea bargain agreement on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV