FBI, Indianapolis police investigate north-side bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Chase bank on the north side was robbed today, authorities said.

The FBI said its Violent Crimes Task Force and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the robbery that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday at the bank, 4071 S. Keystone Ave.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. An FBI spokeswoman did not not indicate in a statement if there were any injuries or provide other details about the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or the FBI at 317-595-4000. Tips can remain anonymous.