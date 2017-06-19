Franciscan Health slated to construct new $50 million complex

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Franciscan Health has announced its plan to construct a multi-million dollar facility to treat Johnson County.

The new facility will be called Franciscan Health Stone Hospital and will be located at 1703 West Stones Crossing Road.

The center will provide the same services found at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Mooresville, except on a smaller scale.

The new micro-hospital and emergency center will feature the following:

Diagnostic imaging center (MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray)

Rehabilitation services for physical, occupational and speech therapies

Clinical lab services

Specialty clinic offering orthopedics, orthopedic sports medicine, breast care specialists, dermatology

Family medicine and internal medicine physician offices

Pediatrics clinic

OB/GYN physician offices

Medical spa (massage therapy, body sculpting and hydrafacial services)

Vein center

Mammography

Bone density testing

Café

Conference center for community events and meetings

Franciscan Health plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on June 29.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in fall of 2018.