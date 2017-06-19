Free yoga with hundreds on Monument Circle

Get centered, stretched and ready to take on the world with a FREE yoga class at this year’s Monumental Yoga! Cassie Stockamp, President, Athenaeum Foundation & Founder, Monumental Yoga, and Dave Sims, Owner, CitYoga, tell us more!

Monumental Yoga

When:  Wed., June 21

Where: Monument Circle

Time:    Yoga Village (over 70 vendors)   4pm

Mini Classes:

SW Grassy Quadrant

Meditation                                     4:05-4:30

Hooping class                                 5-5:30pm

 

NW Grassy Quadrant

Kundalini                                         4:05-4:25

Yoga for Athletes                           4:35-4:55

Yin yoga                                           5:05-5:25

Core HIIT                                         5:35-5:55

Bikram                                             6:05-6:30

COMMUNITY YOGA CLASS           7pm

Family Yoga (NW Grass)               7:15pm

 

Charity:  All net proceeds from Monumental Yoga go to support yoga/mindfulness in the schools through Mighty Lotus and Indy Yoga Movement

Stuff:  Free Bike Parking will be available through IndyCog

IndyGo will be offering 50 free bus passes to those under 18 that participate!

RSVP:    Please sign the waiver:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monumental-yoga-tickets-31978483505

Web:   www.MonumentalYoga.com

Facebook:   https://www.facebook.com/Monumentalyoga/

 

