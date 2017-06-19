Free yoga with hundreds on Monument Circle

Get centered, stretched and ready to take on the world with a FREE yoga class at this year’s Monumental Yoga! Cassie Stockamp, President, Athenaeum Foundation & Founder, Monumental Yoga, and Dave Sims, Owner, CitYoga, tell us more!

Monumental Yoga

When: Wed., June 21

Where: Monument Circle

Time: Yoga Village (over 70 vendors) 4pm

Mini Classes:

SW Grassy Quadrant

Meditation 4:05-4:30

Hooping class 5-5:30pm

NW Grassy Quadrant

Kundalini 4:05-4:25

Yoga for Athletes 4:35-4:55

Yin yoga 5:05-5:25

Core HIIT 5:35-5:55

Bikram 6:05-6:30

COMMUNITY YOGA CLASS 7pm

Family Yoga (NW Grass) 7:15pm

Charity: All net proceeds from Monumental Yoga go to support yoga/mindfulness in the schools through Mighty Lotus and Indy Yoga Movement

Stuff: Free Bike Parking will be available through IndyCog

IndyGo will be offering 50 free bus passes to those under 18 that participate!

RSVP: Please sign the waiver: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monumental-yoga-tickets-31978483505

Web: www.MonumentalYoga.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Monumentalyoga/