Free yoga with hundreds on Monument Circle

Get centered, stretched and ready to take on the world with a FREE yoga class at this year’s Monumental Yoga! Cassie Stockamp, President, Athenaeum Foundation & Founder, Monumental Yoga, and Dave Sims, Owner, CitYoga, tell us more!
Monumental Yoga
When: Wed., June 21
Where: Monument Circle
Time: Yoga Village (over 70 vendors) 4pm
Mini Classes:
SW Grassy Quadrant
Meditation 4:05-4:30
Hooping class 5-5:30pm
NW Grassy Quadrant
Kundalini 4:05-4:25
Yoga for Athletes 4:35-4:55
Yin yoga 5:05-5:25
Core HIIT 5:35-5:55
Bikram 6:05-6:30
COMMUNITY YOGA CLASS 7pm
Family Yoga (NW Grass) 7:15pm
Charity: All net proceeds from Monumental Yoga go to support yoga/mindfulness in the schools through Mighty Lotus and Indy Yoga Movement
Stuff: Free Bike Parking will be available through IndyCog
IndyGo will be offering 50 free bus passes to those under 18 that participate!
RSVP: Please sign the waiver: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monumental-yoga-tickets-31978483505
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Monumentalyoga/