Indy Backpack Attack to collect supplies for students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Indy Backpack Attack is set to kick off Monday at 7 a.m.

The event is put on to collect school supplies for children in need who attend Indianapolis Public Schools.

Backpack Attack states that IPS educates about 32,000 students who live in urban neighborhoods within the city. More than 80 percent are on free or reduced lunch.

In 2016, the collection event raised more than 200,000 items of school supplies that were worth more than $400,000. The goal this year is to collect more than 500,000 items.

For the first year, IMPD and IFD have joined the cause. They will have collection bins set up in their District Headquarters and Battalion Command Stations.

The event will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 11 a.m. there will be a press conference with the IFD Fire Chief, IMPD Police Chief, and others involved in the event.

Collections will take place for the next few weeks.

To learn more about Backpack Attack, click here.