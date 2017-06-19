Indiana Fever to retire Tamika Catchings’ jersey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Soon the Indiana Fever will have one fewer number to choose from — for their jerseys.

That’s because on June 24, Tamika Catchings’ No. 24 jersey heads to the rafters at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Her jersey retirement ceremony is set for halftime against the LA Sparks.

With 10 All-Star appearances, four Olympic golds, the 2012 WNBA title and the designation as Finals MVP, as well as a spot of the Fever public relations staff, it’s hard to imagine summarizing 15 spectacular seasons on just one Saturday night.

Here’s what Catchings had to say about the honor:

The number one thing that I’m going to miss is my friends. My friends and the relationships that you develop with the team and all of that. That’s what I’m going to miss the most. Like I miss that. The jersey retirement, where does that rank? Winning championships, winning Olympic gold medals, having your jersey retired and knowing that there will never be another number 24 on the Fever? That’s pretty cool.”