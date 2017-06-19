Indy Fuel announce plans for massive sports, entertainment facility in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A $40 million sporting and entertainment center is in the works for Greenwood.

The first of the two components to the developments is the Greenwood Sportsplex. The facility is slated to house two ice rinks, two field turfs, five basketball courts, a fitness facility, locker rooms and food service facilities.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers spoke on the possibilities the facility can bring for youth sports.

“The initial phase of this development would bring nearly 300,000 square feet of sports and entertainment facilities to Greenwood,” said Myers. “The project creates a focus for youth sports in the Midwest and positions our city to host a variety of regional and national events. It also provides a unique recreational opportunity for residents of Greenwood and surrounding areas.”

The second component focuses on entertainment options with agreements in place with Xscape Theatres and Main Event Entertainment.

A hotel and convenience store were also included in the plans.

The facility would encompass 60 acres along I-65 south of County Line Road.

Indy Fuel owners Jim and Sean Hallett were pleased to announce the expansion.

“From Day One, our mission has been to create and sustain a future for hockey in Indiana,” said Sean Hallett. “With the Greenwood Sportsplex, we’re able to move closer to that goal while offering a number of opportunities in other youth sports as well. This is going to be a first-class facility.”

If constructed as planned, the facility would be one of the largest of its kind in the nation.