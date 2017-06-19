Lafayette police arrest Chicago man for alleged burglary, then exposing himself

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police say they arrested a Chicago man after two reports of uninvited entry into other people’s residences, one involving the man exposing himself.

Lafayette police were called to the 900 block of Julia Lane on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a burglary in progress. The victim told police she was awakened to a man who had entered her home and was exposing himself and demanding oral sex.

The woman was able to get away and call police. The suspect fled the scene.

While police were searching, officers were told a man matching the suspect’s description was reported entering another residence in the 3900 block of Sickle Court. The second victim told police he was sleeping on the couch and woke up to find the man in his hallway. He said he yelled at the suspect, who then fled out the back door.

Shortly after, officers located the man matching the suspect’s description near Julia Lane and Sickle Court.

Police arrested Jamaar Todd, 24, of Chicago, Illinois. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Todd faces preliminary charges of burglary, sexual battery and criminal confinement.