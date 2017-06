COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH/WKRN) — A man who was wanted by authorities after allegedly setting a Goodwill warehouse in Tennessee on fire was located in Columbus on Friday.

23-year-old William Warner was located after the Columbus Police Department was alerted he may have been in the area with a flat tire.

Officials were alerted that there was a warrant out on his arrest and that he was possibly armed.

Warner was soon located walking along State Road 46 where he was later taken into custody.