Pastor on new mission pitches a tent for 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Girton has pitched tent near 30th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr streets, home for him for a span of 30 days.

Back in 2015, Girton set up camp to draw awareness to the rise in homicides in the city. Two years later though, his mission has changed.

“The voice of the Lord said I want you to be the answer to someone’s prayer this time, I want you to offer solutions this time,” said Girton.

So the senior pastor of Christ Missionary Baptist Church has followed that command. He pitched a tent again, only this time, he’s created an intake center that he calls the epicenter.

Inside an old building just feet away from the tent. People can get help with employment and basic needs, and various workshops are available to anyone need of some type of assistance.

While on the scene, 24-Hour News 8 watched as a couple who were having problems with a pregnancy walked up to Girton for help.

On Tuesday in the epicenter, Girton will have doctors from Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health there to talk about the importance of prenatal care.

Girton made it clear, he doesn’t set up the camp for show, he is just interested in getting people the help they need.

“Having it located right here and the ‘we care network’ ready to go we meet people at the point of their need,” Girton said.