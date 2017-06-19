Summer skin and hair care to amp up your beauty routine

As spring showers turn to summer sunshine, it’s time to amp up your beauty routine and make sure you’re ready to look and feel your best all summer long, whether you’re heading to the beach or a barbeque! Local beauty blogger Ashley Wottring, fASHionately Me, shows us the new and noteworthy in summer skincare, hair care and sun protection!

Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Line

Lavish by Vikki Ziegler Hair Perfume and Body Fragrance

Whether you want to freshen up after a day at the beach, or prep your hair for some time in the sun, Lavish has you covered. With ‘Fresh Start’ for daytime and ‘Evening Essence’ for nighttime, you can add shine and protect from humidity, while smelling and feeling your best!

Pulsaderm Sonic Washcloth

Wash off a day of fun in the sun with this innovative sonic facial cleansing washcloth! Hundreds of medical grade silicone nodules move across skin, delivering powerful sonic pulses to break away makeup, dirt and oil. A must-have to pack for upcoming getaways!

TxturePRO by Wet Brush Detangler

Detangling hair after a dip in the pool in the ocean is a must, and with the help of TxturePRO’s innovative IntelliWave bristles, it doesn’t have to be painful or damaging to your hair, either! Toss this in your beach bag and you’ll have healthy hair all summer long.

TwinMedix PRO:ESSENTIALS C10

Say goodbye to sun damage with this brightening serum, scientifically formulated with pure Vitamin C and powerful antioxidants to counteract the look of hyperpigmentation. When you’ve had a little too much fun in the sun, this paraben-free, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free treatment is the perfect remedy!

To learn more, visit www.fashionatelyme.com.