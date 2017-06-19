Woman sentenced, admits hiding baby’s body in home for days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to hiding her baby’s remains in a shoebox and freezer for a week.

Court documents said Fayzah Al-Khatib and two family members brought the baby’s body to Little & Son’s Funeral Home on East Stop 11 Road on Feb. 4 to arrange for burial. Al-Khatib, who was 23 at the time, arrived with a “green, frozen, deceased baby girl wrapped in a white trash bag, wrapped in a blanket and placed inside of a soft sided cooler,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Al-Khatib was sentenced to probation and must undergo a substance abuse evaluation and a psychological evaluation.

The woman, who is not married, told Indianapolis police detectives that she had given birth in her east side home on Jan. 31 and hid the baby over fears her family would be upset for “religious reasons,” the court documents state. Family members told police they were not aware she had been pregnant.

She said the baby was not crying or breathing after birth, according to documents. After deciding the baby girl was dead, Al-Khatib placed her body in a shoebox for a day and a half before her mother found the remains and put them in a garage freezer, the documents state.

An autopsy of the baby, identified as Mialiah Dorsey, determined she was 36 to 37 weeks old and weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces. A doctor performing the autopsy reported it could not be determined if Dorsey was stillborn or not due to advanced stages of decomposition.

John Dorsey, the baby’s father, told police on Feb. 6 that he knew Al-Khatib was pregnant but that he was not aware she had given birth.

Al-Khatib was the only person charged in the case.