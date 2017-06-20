1 dead following motorcycle collision in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Monday afternoon in Kokomo.

It happened at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Hoffer and Delphos streets where officers were called to a personal injury accident.

Upon arrival, investigators found that the operator of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Aaron Fernandez, struck the driver’s side of a jeep.

Fernandez was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Fernandez died Tuesday as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.