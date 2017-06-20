Woman dies in Boone County house fire

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died and a neighbor was hurt in a house fire Tuesday night north of Zionsville, a news release from the town said.

A Boone County Sheriff’s Department report said the woman who died was in her mid-60s, but her identification was being withheld pending notification of her family.

Boone County Sheriff Deputy Rob Watson, who was patrolling the area, reported a house in the 700 block of North U.S. 421 with flames visible at 7:50 p.m., the town’s release said. Watson made several attempts to alert the home’s occupants of the fire before Zionsville Fire Department arrived about five minutes later.

A Whitestown Fire Department crew found the woman and took her to a waiting paramedic ambulance crew, but she was pronounced deceased on the scene, the release said.

A neighbor who tried to enter the home prior to the fire departments’ arrival was treated at the scene. No firefighters were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Investigators from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office were assisting investigators from the Zionsville and Lebanon fire departments. Center Township and Sheridan fire departments also helped fight the fire.

U.S. 421 was closed as crews fought the fire.