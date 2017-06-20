Airline offering $49 non-stop flight between Indy, Phoenix

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — Anyone traveling from Indianapolis to Phoenix will now have a low-cost option through Allegiant Air.

The airline announced it would offer its first nonstop service between the two cities Tuesday morning.

They also said that there will be two flights a week starting November 17 with fares starting at $49.

The airline announced low-cost flights to other cities such as Austin, Texas and Destin, Florida in January.

More information on Indianapolis and other cities included in the deal can be found here.