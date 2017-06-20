Arrest made in Kokomo stabbing case

Related Coverage Authorities seek man in connection to fatal stabbing outside Kokomo store

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One person has been arrested following a stabbing that occurred in Kokomo in May.

Alan Tinker was arrested for aggravated battery and reckless homicide.

Investigators believe he fatally stabbed 31-year-old Jeremy Peterson outside of the Dollar Tree on the 3700 block of S. Reed Road on the evening of May 11.

Police said the two had an altercation outside of the store where Peterson was stabbed. He then went inside of the store and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a hospital in Indianapolis where he died the next day.

The Kokomo Police Department said Tinker was arrested without incident.