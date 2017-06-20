Atari working on first video game console in over 20 years

(WISH) — Don’t call it a comeback.

Arcade video game pioneer is planning on making its way back into the gaming world.

Like the classic Atari console, the new one will feature some wood paneling and will also use computer emulator software to enable gamers to play classics like “Pac-Man” and “Asteroids.”

The company released its first console in 1977, but was overtaken by Nintendo, Sega and Sony, causing them to file for bankruptcy in 2013.

