INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are on the hunt for a teen who went missing late Monday night.

16-year-old Michael Pham was last seen in the area of 56th Street and Lafayette Road at around 11 p.m. Monday.

Pham is said to be autistic and non verbal.

Pham is 5 feet 4 inches and was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue short and dirty jeans.

Authorities believe Pham left his home over a family disagreement.