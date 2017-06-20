Authorities seek assistance in locating hit-and-run vehicle that crushed woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking help from the public on the whereabouts of a vehicle that struck a woman, leaving her in serious condition.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on June 7 when officers were dispatched out to a call of a person struck.

Upon arriving, they found a 26-year-old woman who was truck while standing by a vehicle of a parked car on East Street.

It was later determined that a passing truck got too close to the vehicle and crushed the woman between it and the car she was standing next to.

The woman was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital to treat her injuries.

Surveillance showed a white truck fleeing from the scene.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to contact investigators at 317-327-6594 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.