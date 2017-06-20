Bone up on the science of bones

Imbibe, Meet, Learn, Marvel … Repeat!

Bone up on fascinating science knowledge with us this year during our annual summer fundraiser. There will be wine from bone regions around the world, things to nibble with a bone theme, and amazing experts demonstrating the science of bones.

Mark Kesling, Ex. Dir. DaVinci Pursuit, explains!

EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-love-of-science-is-in-our-bones-tickets-34423508641

Thu, June 22, 2017 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM EDT

The Hinge Bureau

719 Virginia Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46203

To learn more, visit http://www.thedavincipursuit.com/.