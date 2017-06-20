Fishers gas station clerk points firearm at cigar-theft suspect, police say

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A gas station clerk and the man who allegedly stole a cigar there are under arrest, Fishers police said.

BP gas station clerk Ahmad Al-Rafie, 31, followed the cigar-theft suspect, Steven Robinson, 23, to his vehicle and pointed a firearm at him, said a news released issued Tuesday by Officer Shawn Wynn, the Fishers Police Department public information officer.

The incident occurred about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at the station, which also houses a McDonald’s restaurant, at 9290 E 131st St. Al-Rafie is from Fishers. Robinson is from Indianapolis.

Robinson had left the gas station prior to the police’s arrival, but was located a short distance away driving south on State Road 37.

“Based on the circumstances and evidence at the scene, police officers arrested both men,” the release said.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, police said.

Al-Rafie faces a felony charge of intimidation with a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of pointing a firearm at another person.

Robinson faces a misdemeanor theft charge.