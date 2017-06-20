Greenwood dad tries to make impact in helping fathers with daughters’ hair care

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood dad is trying to make a difference through hair.

He’s teaching other dads the proper way to do their daughters hair. One would say that it’s no secret that dads aren’t the best at doing their daughter’s hair. They pull, tangle, and yank but according to Josh Wikel from Greenwood, those dads just need a little help. That’s where his class steps in and offers help.

It started when Wikel wanted to find time to spend with his daughter, Ella Rose. His group used to be affiliated with Daddy Daughter Hair Factory, which is a national organization started in Florida by another dad with hair issues.

For the last year or so he’s been setting up events like the one this weekend on his own. Most of the dads who showed up this weekend were just looking for a little help.

Ryan Fain said he showed and didn’t realize is the event brings more than braiding to the table.

“Bobby pin work? I’ve never even attempted that before,” said Fain. “I know a basic braid, I can braid some things but a few little pointers for you to make it nice and neat.”

“Hopefully it’s something that they can take with them when they’re young even in middle school and they have that dance,” said Wikel. “Maybe dad can do their hair for that dance even going to prom and keep my fingers crossed that someday for that wedding maybe she’ll let me do that hair.”

The class learned how to do a down pony, and up pony, a French braid, a Dutch braid and a braid bun.

Events are held every few months. It’s all about Wikel finding a space and interest for the event. Donations for supplies helps too.

You can email him about events at gr8fuldad1974@gmail.com