In planned drug deal turned robbery, women were raped and kidnapped

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Five women who made plans to buy marijuana were held at gunpoint in a southeast Austin apartment last week and forced to undress. Two of the suspects are accused of raping two of the women.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, June 16, Austin police received a 911 call from one of the victims — calling from the Super 8 Motel at 5526 N. Interstate 35 — saying there was an armed robbery in progress.

She was able to escape and call police, telling the 911 call-taker that her friend bought marijuana from one of the suspects. The victim went on to tell officers that they met the suspects in the 2100 block of Burton Drive and that the suspects then took the women back to the Super 8.

The suspects allegedly told the 911 caller that they were holding her friends and wanted all their money and jewelry. The woman who called 911 told police she had met with one of the suspects before, identified by police as Emmanuel Grear, 20, at a gas station a few days prior.

She said she approached Grear at the gas station and asked him where she could buy drugs. They exchanged phone numbers. At around 1 a.m. on June 16, the woman called Grear and asked to buy drugs.

He gave his address on Burton Drive and the woman, along with four other women, got into their car and drove there. According to a police affidavit, Christopher Jaramillo, 19, opened the door with his face covered.

One of the women told him she was there to buy marijuana and Jaramillo told her to come inside, directing her to a dark bedroom. When she entered, police say Grear came from behind the door with a small handgun and said something to the effect of, “I guess you can tell that you’re not getting weed.”

According to court documents, both men then zip-tied the woman and raped her. Police say Grear used the victim’s phone to text another woman to come inside the apartment.

A second woman came into the apartment and Grear — now wearing a shirt that had “police” written on it — pointed a gun at her, according to officers, and demanded money. Grear then allegedly forced the second woman to take off her clothes before he sexually assaulted her as well.

Grear is accused of using the second woman’s phone to get the remaining three women into the apartment, then, once they were inside, forced them to remove their clothes at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects demanded information from the women so they could rob other drug dealers. When a third suspect, 23-year-old Demetri Rogers, joined the search of the women’s phones for information they could use, officers say the suspects grew angry when they couldn’t find what they were looking for, threatening to kill the victims.

After removing her zip ties, Rogers is accused of then sexually assaulting the same woman assaulted by Grear. At one point Grear allegedly pointed a gun at the woman’s head and put a knife to her throat.

Court documents show Grear told one of the women he would kill her as he had killed someone before. He pulled out a green card and claimed to be from Africa, police say. During the repeated threats and assaults, the suspects snorted lines of cocaine.

Rogers and a fourth, unidentified man took one of the women back to the Super 8 Motel to go through the women’s belongings. It was then that she was able to break away and call 911.

Officers arriving to the apartment on Burton Drive saw a vehicle speed away. They later tracked the vehicle to another address where they arrested Jaramillo.

Jaramillo remains in the Travis County Jail with first degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery. His bond has been set at $225,000.

Rogers is also being held in the Travis County Jail, on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $150,000. Grear is not listed as in custody.

Mugshots of the suspects have yet to be released.