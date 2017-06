INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks unveiled some new amenities at Beckwith Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The park has a new playground, two basketball courts, a walking trail and a shelter.

The $500,000 makeover was made possible by grants awarded to the Indianapolis Parks Foundation by Lilly Endowment Inc., Indianapolis Power & Light, the Pacers Foundation and the city of Indianapolis.

The park is located northwest of 30th Street and Keystone Avenue.