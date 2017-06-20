Kokomo officials seeking man in connection to bank robbery

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Kokomo are seeking assistance in locating a man who they believe robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

It happened at 1st Farmers Bank at 410 Flint Way when officers were dispatched out to an armed robbery call.

Early investigations determined that a man standing around 5 feet 7 inches entered the bank and demanded cash from one of the tellers. He then indicated he had a gun before leaving the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

The man is described as wearing blue jeans and a gray Chicago Cubs t-shirt.

There were no injuries during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the Kokomo Police Hotline at 765-456-7017.