Man gets 3-year prison sentence for robbery; kidnapping charges dropped

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man initially charged with kidnapping pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison, court records show.

Dayna Johnson had two charges of kidnapping and another charge of auto theft dropped as part of a plea bargain agreement with Marion County prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery-taking property from another by putting someone in fear.

Police on Dec. 9 investigated the theft of a 2002 white Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle near 30th and Delaware streets. The boy’s mother told police she had left the vehicle running with a sleeping 6-year-old boy inside while she and her other children got out. The boy was returned safely a couple of hours later near the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds, police said.