INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a body found shortly after noon Tuesday in a residential area on the city’s northeast side.

Aaron Hamer, a spokesman with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said the body was found in some brush in the 5300 block of East 43rd Street.

“We’re not sure who called it in,” he said, noting investigators are trying to determine what occurred.

The sex and identify of the body was not immediately known, Hamer said.