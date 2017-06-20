Police investigating after truck, trailer, ATVs are stolen from hotel parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)—Police are trying to find whoever stole a truck and a trailer full of ATV motorcycles from a south side hotel Monday morning. A group of ATV racers are offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of getting the gear back.

The racers said the truck, trailer and ATVs are worth more than $41,000.

Derek Halsey said he drove to Indianapolis over the weekend with his friends and raced ATVs at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

“We were obviously super excited about it,” Halsey said.

His excitement turned to anger Monday morning, when he woke up and realized someone stole his friend’s truck and a trailer holding four ATVs.

“They can have the truck,” Halsey said. “We don’t care about the truck, we don’t care about the trailer. We just want the quads back. They’re irreplaceable.”

Halsey is back home in Lexington, KY.

After the racing on Sunday, he spent the night at the Holiday Inn Express in the 5100 block of South East Street. The group said someone must have hotwired the truck because they locked everything up in the parking lot around 3 a.m. Monday.

“Just bring it back, man,” Halsey said. “Just drop it off. There’s a $5,000 reward. We’ll give you the $5,000 if you give us our quads back.”

The truck is a white 1999 Ford F-350 with a Kentucky plate number: 3514EB. Three of the ATV bikes are Yamahas and one is a Honda. The trailer is about 20 feet with windows boarded up with plywood.

“We want some form of justice,” Halsey said.

He said he won’t let a thief keep him from visiting Indianapolis.

“Hell no. We’re going to be back there looking for the stuff. We’re going to find our stuff,” Halsey said.

A manager at the Holiday Inn Express said the security cameras don’t cover the spot where the truck and trailer were parked. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.