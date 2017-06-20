Baseball games, soccer, dance, you name it…. our kids’ sports keep us busy! Today on Indy Style, The Produce Mom, AKA Lori Taylor, shares a few “quick and easy dinners for busy summer nights.”

Instant Pot (or Slow Cooker) Chipotle Chicken Tacos

CHICKEN INGREDIENTS

1 lb frozen medium-sized chicken breasts, boneless

olive oil spray

1 onion, medium

1 T minced garlic

2 T chipotle chiles

1 tsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 lime, small

1 T cilantro, fresh

1 cup chicken broth

TOPPINGS

12-6” tortillas

1 bag of Dandy Radish Ministicks

1 cup of chopped lettuce

1 tomato, medium

1/2 cup cheese

DIRECTIONS

With the Instant Pot lid off, set to SAUTE and spray the olive oil until Instant Pot says HOT. Add

onion and garlic and cook until the onion is translucent and the garlic is fragrant.

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper and place in the Instant Pot and saute until

browned. Add remaining chicken ingredients to Instant Pot. Securely lock the Instant Pot lid and

set to MEAT setting for 13 minutes at HIGH.

Perform a quick release to release pressure when finished cooking. Carefully open the lid and

shred the chicken in Instant Pot. Mix chicken with liquids.

Spoon 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture onto 6” tortilla. Top with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and

radishes or toppings of your choice. Serve immediately.

Sunday Night Salad

SALAD INGREDIENTS

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

2 cups thinly sliced Dandy ® Snack Celery Sticks

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 package of grape tomatoes (whole)

2 bell peppers, diced

DRESSING

6 T fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

TOPPINGS

Lettuce, chopped

Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or other hard cheese

Parsley

DIRECTIONS

Mix all salad ingredients and toss with dressing. Make a bed of lettuce and top with salad

mixture.

Garnish with Parmigiano-Reggiano and parsley.

This entrée will last for up to 3 days. This is a great meal to bring to the ballpark in a container.

Roasted Citrus Salmon with Blistered Clementine Salsa

RECIPE SOURCE:

http://www.dudafresh.com/recipes/appetizers/roasted-citrus-salmon-with-blistered-clementine-salsa/

INGREDIENTS

4 salmon fillets (each about 5 to 6 oz)

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 tsp salt, divided

1/2 tsp pepper, divided

1 Dandy® Meyer Lemon, thinly sliced

2 Dandy® Clementines, peeled and segmented

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp finely chopped red onion

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch chili pepper flakes

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425˚F. Place salmon on parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Brush

salmon with 1 tbsp oil; season with 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Place a few Meyer

lemon slices over top.

Toss together clementine segments, 1 tbsp oil, 1/4 tsp salt and remaining pepper.

Arrange in small baking dish.

Roast salmon for 10 to 12 minutes or until fish just starts to flake. Roast clementines for

8 to 10 minutes or until lightly charred.

Stir together clementines, cherry tomatoes, red onion, basil, parsley, garlic, chili pepper

flakes and remaining oil and salt. Spoon over salmon. Garnish with remaining Meyer

lemon slices if desired.

To learn more, visit www.theproducemom.com.