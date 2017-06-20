Stars of #IMOMSOHARD share what to expect from their LIVE show in Indianapolis

Their Facebook web series, “I Mom So Hard”, has been viewed over 100 million times in just a year. These two comedians and most importantly, moms, are filling theaters around the country. Why? Because they’re helping moms face the toughest and most judged job in the world with humor and confidence.

Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley join us this morning to talk about the message too many moms are receiving – that they’re “not doing the job right” – and how to combat that. And on top of that, they’re coming to Indianapolis later this month, as part of their international tour.

Take a listen!