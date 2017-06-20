Winemaker puts emphasis on message for good health

Early cancer detection of breast cancer and prostate cancer. It’s a “message in a bottle” of sorts for Emerson Newton-John, Co-Owner, Pink and Blue Wines, and nephew of Actress Olivia Newton-John. Today on Indy Style, Emerson tells us more about Pink and Blue Wine and gives us a health update on his Aunt Olivia.

Here’s more:

Olivia Newton-John is the face of the wine and the primary ambassador of Pink and Blue for Two.

Emerson co-founded Pink and Blue for Two with his aunt – and owns the wine.

The wine is on sale in all Meijer stores with a special display in the produce section only in June … and they donate 10% of net profits from the wine to the Pink and Blue for Two organization .

. June is Men’s Health Month

Early detection and overall mind, body and spirit wellness are the best preventative measures that we make in the fight to combat both breast and prostate cancers.

The Pink and Blue for Two campaign spreads the message about the striking statistical similarities between breast and prostate cancers and encourages couples to proactively assist one another in making appointments for annual screenings.

To learn more, visit:

https://pb42.org/

http://www.njvino.com/