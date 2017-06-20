Woman identified after fatal accident where wheel fell off of truck, strikes her vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A northern Indiana woman was killed when a tire from another vehicle struck her vehicle.

Indiana State Police identified the woman as 43-year-old Crystal Emerick of Angola. Emerick was transported to a hospital following the crash and later died.

ISP said a northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-465 lost its tire near the 49.9 mile marker on the city’s southeast side. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Investigators said the wheel bounced over the media, striking Emerick’s southbound vehicle. Emerick was unconscious when first responders arrived.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperate with investigators. Alcohol is not considered a factor in this crash.

A passenger in Emerick’s vehicle was also injured. Three more backseat passengers were not injured.