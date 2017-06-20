Woman’s part in effort to tie man in home robbery nets 20-year prison term

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis woman pleaded guilty to robbery and criminal confinement and was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

On Aug. 1, Katrina Grider and four others were accused of being part of an effort to force their way into a man’s home, tie him up and demand cash, police said. When he didn’t have any money, the suspects took his cellphone and then texted the victim’s ex-girlfriend. The suspects pretended to be the victim, and told the woman a sob story, that the man needed $300 to $400 or his landlord would be kicking him out.

The ex-girlfriend showed up to East Pleasant Run Parkway to help. Once she stepped inside the house she realized she made a mistake, and the suspects, according to police, restrained her with zip ties, placed her in a stranglehold, and sat her beside her ex-boyfriend who had been restrained with zip ties as well. The two were beaten and attacked multiple times over several hours. The suspects made withdrawals from the woman’s account, one for $500 the other for $1,000.

Police said after the four got the cash, they dropped the victim off at a convenience store, and they let her ex-boyfriend escape and go next door to call for help.

Grider turned herself in to police when they were searching for the four suspects. She was 38 when arrested.

Grider had two charges of criminal confinement, two charges of battery and two charges of kidnapping dismissed as part of a plea bargain agreement with prosecutors. She pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon.

Others apprehended in the incident, according to court records:

Meg Thompson and Michael Bennett are scheduled to go to trial July 31 on charges of robbery, criminal confinement, kidnapping and battery.

Jason Monohan was found guilty during a 2016 bench trial and sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbery, kidnapping and criminal confinement.

Anthony Vaughn Doss pleaded guilty to robbery and criminal confinement. He was sentenced in February to eight years in prison.