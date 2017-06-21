1 arrested for dealing heroin in Bartholomew Co.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is arrested after he was found with several drugs in his possession Tuesday evening.

Officers were checking on the residence of 29-year-old Shane Medaris when they found the suspected narcotics in the the residence on the 3200 block of Washington Street.

While searching Medaris, they found him to have three syringes, meth and over $3,700 in his person. 7 grams of heroin was also found inside the home.

Medaris faces preliminary charges of dealing heroin, possession of heroin, possession of meth and possession of a syringe.